Four clubs, one voice: Vestavia is a Toastmasters hub

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Distinguished Toastmaster and club officer Steven Arnold, left, addresses the Vestavia Toastmasters group, which meets twice a month at the Chamber of Commerce.

Vestavia Hills might be best known for its schools, neighborhoods and sweeping views, but it also boasts something unusual for a suburban city: four Toastmasters International public speaking clubs.

In a metro area with nearly 30 clubs spread across Birmingham, Vestavia is a hub for people learning to stand up and speak with confidence.

Whether it’s improving work performance, making a wedding toast or simply conquering nerves, the clubs draw a diverse mix of members from college students to retirees — 102 years after the organization began in a California YMCA.

“The four clubs are all vibrant and doing well, they each satisfy a specific need for the community, and that’s what makes a club worthwhile and vital,” said Judith Kidd, vice president of public relations and secretary for Round Table Advance Toastmasters Club and administration manager for the multistate District 77 Toastmasters.

Vestavia’s four include a corporate club through Vulcan Materials, an advanced group and two community groups.

Antoinette Wade first found Toastmasters in college and joined the Vestavia Toastmasters Club to improve her speaking as a budding entrepreneur.

“I hope to use my voice more often and not shy away, because I do think I have an interesting story to tell and an effective way to do it,” Wade said.

The Vulcan Voices Toastmasters is the oldest Toastmasters International group in Alabama, chartered in 1947, said Kent Slemmons, vice president of education for the weekly community club.

“Members come from just every walk of life,” Slemmons said. “You’ll meet people that you would have never met before, and we all have fun.”

Members sign up to deliver five- to seven-minute speeches that are evaluated, and other members answer impromptu questions in one to two minutes, all to build experience.

The Vulcan Materials Club, a corporate group, was formed in 2015 for company employees.

“It’s a really good thing if employees can do presentations very clearly, distinctly, get the point across and be engaging,” said CPA Elaine Arnold, a charter member of the corporate group and a member of the Vestavia and Round Table Advance clubs.

Elaine Arnold’s husband, Steven Arnold, said the friendly, supportive, welcoming nature is part of the appeal.

“Toastmasters overall is a big, big family of people,” said Steven Arnold, vice president of membership and public relations for the Advance and Vestavia clubs. “I wish I’d known about it 30 years ago because it’s such a good program.”

The worldwide organization has adapted to online and in-person formats for younger members and to a culture where more conversations happen through screens.

“You can’t be great at something you don’t do all the time,” said Vestavia Toastmasters Club attendee Garett Warren. “When I looked to be able to communicate my ideas more effectively as I’m looking to apply to grad school, that’s when I was like, you know what? Maybe Toastmasters might be the route.”

Slemmons believes the mix of old-fashioned fellowship, warm encouragement and modern tools is exactly why the program remains relevant to people interested in real human engagement.

“That’s what Toastmasters is still good at,” Slemmons said, “and the reason being is, it’s a safe learning environment.”

For more, visit toastmasters.org.