Football, fashion and fun: Game-day fashion show celebrates models with Down syndrome

× Expand Landon Don Norman, 15, of Hoover, center, celebrates his runway performance with his mother Dr. Christina Norman, left, and sister, Christina Norman, after the festivities.

The runways of Paris and New York had nothing on the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Aug. 10, when Down Syndrome Alabama hosted its second Football, Fashions & Fun event.

Thirty models with Down syndrome strutted their style in the latest game-day looks from local retail sponsors.

More than 100 supporters cheered the energetic, charismatic fashionistas, who ranged from toddlers to young adults. Some veteran models from last year’s inaugural show blew kisses, waved to the crowd, or struck classic catwalk poses. Others offered up cartwheels and high kicks to the delight of the audience.

“Being a kid like me, I was the greatest,” said model Landon Norman, 15, of Hoover. “Walking was awesome!”

Landon’s mom, Dr. Christina Norman, summed up why the experience is so significant. “It gives everyone a chance to shine,” she said.

Retailers agree, noting their strong bonds with Down syndrome and special needs employees and customers.

Expand From left, co-hosts Chandler Herrero and Grace Davis of Vestavia Hills, fashion show co-founder Katherine McRee of Cahaba Heights and Missy Haughery, executive director of the Hoover-based nonprofit Down Syndrome Alabama, celebrate the money raised from the Football, Fashion & Fun event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

“They just want to be part of everything – like you and I want to be part of everything,” said Katherine McRee of Cahaba Heights, the longtime owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s clothing stores.

Last year, McRee brainstormed the tailgate fashion show with the executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama, and community partners soon followed. When teary-eyed parents watched their youngsters sparkle at last year’s sidewalk showcase, McRee knew they had a hit on their hands.

This year’s show featured outfits from McRee’s shops, along with Hibbett and the Pants Store.

Model and event co-emcee Grace Davis, 23, of Vestavia Hills, was one of McRee’s muses for the idea.

“I liked seeing all my friends; everybody did good,” Davis said after the show. “I have so many friends I can’t keep track of them.”

A customer of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s for most of her life, Davis now works part time at Gigi’s and the Pants Store. She also is involved with Down syndrome advocacy at the state and national levels.

Davis is a former VHHS Spirit Girl cheerleader who later graduated from Auburn University’s EAGLES program, a custom on-campus college experience for students with intellectual disabilities.

Davis now says she loves her jobs and loves making money.

“It gives them a platform to be empowered,” said Laura Davis, Grace’s mom. “They gave Grace a life.”

Mom Rachel Hamm was excited for her daughter, Evelyn, 4, to model again this year and share the experience with loved ones. Evelyn will start kindergarten next year at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park.

“You will never meet a community as loving and as passionate and as welcoming as the Down syndrome community,” Hamm said. “Once you’re in it, you realize why we’re called ‘the lucky few.’ Our family and our friends get to come to this and see the community that we get to live in every day. It’s all just so special.”

Expand Sadie Graf, wearing her Auburn outfit, is escorted down the runway by Vestavia Hills High School cheerleader Mary Murphy Hudson.

Inclusive community events and personal interactions have helped dismantle some of the lingering stereotypes about Down syndrome.

“Everybody is just so excited to come together for a fun, very typical Southern activity,” said Missy Haughery, executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama. Her son, John, has Down syndrome. “Football brings people together. In this case, it’s bringing people with Down syndrome together. It has a spirit about it, of empowerment — a spirit of being present and being involved. It’s showing who we are and what we are capable of doing.”

With an emphasis on education, advocacy and connections, Down Syndrome Alabama supports quality of life for affected families. About 1 in 775 babies is born with Down syndrome, caused by an extra chromosome that alters development.

Gatherings like Football Fashions & Fun create an inclusive, nurturing space for celebrating uniqueness and individuality, parents said. Everyone “gets it.” No explanations are needed. No one is an outsider. Every child is celebrated.

Expand Alexis Jones of Liberty Park walks the runway with son Joey, 16 months, during the Football, Fashions & Fun event.

“I felt very proud,” said dad Ryan Jones of Liberty Park, whose 16-month-old son, Joey, made his catwalk debut in the arms of mom Alexis Jones. “It’s great to be inclusive of the entire community. This is a segment of the population that deserves to be celebrated.”

Alexis’ voice softened as she recalled the well-meaning but awkward condolences when people found out about Joey’s condition.

“I think the misconception may be that he’s a burden or he’s a stressor,” Alexis said. “Kids come with stress, regardless of if they have Down syndrome or not. He’s perfect — just the way he is.”

Football, Fashions & Fun also included a spirit hour with University of Alabama mascot Big Al and Auburn’s Aubie, stories from men who once portrayed Big Al, a silent auction, and tailgating snacks from Taco Mama. The day wrapped with a screening of the 2024 documentary “Do Right: The Stallings Standard”, tracing former Alabama football head coach Gene Stallings’ dedication to legacy and advocacy for people with special needs. His late son, John Mark, had Down syndrome.