Faces of Vestavia Hills: Girl Scouts troopmates on a sweet mission

For troopmates Luna Capote and Rosemary Tallo, being a Girl Scout is about more than the cookies. The girls have embraced the lessons about teamwork, responsibility and community that come with being a Junior Scout.

“I really like Girl Scouts because you make a lot of new friends that you haven't met before, and you always get to do something fun and exciting,” Tallo said.

Cookie sales have been a key part of their journey, teaching them confidence and strategy. The girls enjoy that the cookie sales push them to engage with the community.

“We load up the truck with cookies and go knock on the doors in our neighborhood,” Tallo said. “Last year, I even sold some on Samford’s campus.”

Beyond cookie sales, the girls appreciate the opportunities scouting provides — from earning badges to visiting local leaders. One memorable experience was meeting the mayor of Vestavia Hills.

“We never even knew who our mayor was before,” Capote said. “It was really cool.”

Now, as Juniors, they are taking on more responsibility, including planning meetings and working toward their Bronze Award.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it was really fun, and it went well in the end,” Capote said.