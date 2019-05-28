DAR chapter announces art, essay awards

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of General Sumter Chapter DAR. DAR art contest participants Audrey Dykes, Julianne Lett, Susan Worthington, Halle Beasley, Bella Grace Turner and competition chair Lynda Robertson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of General Sumter Chapter DAR. Mary Virginia Miller, Janeal Shannon and DAR essay contest chair Caroline Odom. Prev Next

The General Sumter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented its annual chapter art and essay award winners in May.

The theme for the 2019 DAR art awards was the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, and the essay topic was the 100th anniversary of the congressional passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, and the referral of the amendment to the states for ratification.

The following students, all from Briarwood Christian School, were winners for the Junior American Citizen Art Competition. Their projects were under the direction of high school fine art chair Belinda Youngblood and junior high art instructor Stacy Richardson.

Stamp: Audrey Dykes, Bella Grace Turner and Sally Worthington

Poster: Halle Beasley, Juliana Lett and Jordan Martens

Eighth Grade Banner: Abigail Cain, Lauren Greene, Katherine Jones and Madelyn King

12th Grade Banner: Brooke Benes, Anna Claire Giffin andGrace Wong

The DAR Good Citizen Essay Scholarship Contest winner was Kaitlyn Young, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School who received the award for her essay, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It: What challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?”

For the American History Essay Contest chapter, winners were: Caroline Odom, sixth grade, Crestline Elementary School; Mary Virginia Miller, eighth grade, Briarwood Christian School; and John Henry Baker, fifth grade, Briarwood Christian School, who also received second place in the State Contest.

Submitted by General Sumter Chapter DAR.