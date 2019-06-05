County constable honors deputies during appreciation dinner

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jonathan Barbee. (L to R) Mayor Ashley Curry, Deputy Ron Dieterich, Deputy Emile Courtney, Deputy Terry Perry, Deputy Robert Colvert and Constable Jonathan Barbee at the Jefferson County Constables appreciation dinner.

Jefferson County District 48 Constable Jonathan Barbee hosted an appreciation dinner and awards ceremony on May 23.

The dinner, sponsored by Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in Cahaba Heights, honored deputy constables who have been serving their community. The event was held at the New Merkel Senior Center.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry was the featured speaker of the evening. Mayor Curry spoke about his years as an FBI agent and his experiences. He also applauded the deputy constables for their volunteer efforts in the county.

“Volunteers are so important to a community. I’ve seen many of you out working in Vestavia and other cities. What you are doing is so important to the people of Jefferson County. On behalf of Vestavia and its citizens, I want to thank you for all your efforts,” Curry said.

Constable Barbee spoke about the history of constables and how District 48 has grown in the last several years. He then presented awards and promotions to 11 deputy constables.

Those awards include:

Chief Deputy Brian Less received an Award of Excellence for dedication and service.

Assistant Constable Ronald Barbee received an Outstanding Service Award.

Deputy Robert Colvert received an Outstanding Service Award, a Proclamation from Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer for assisting a motorist who had a seizure and a promotion to lieutenant of District 48.

Deputy Chase Sims received an Award of Excellence and was promoted to sergeant over Special Services.

Deputy Joanne Sellers Barbee received an Outstanding Service Award and was promoted to sergeant over the Civil Court Services.

Deputy Daniel Bates received a Service Award for being an active reserve deputy.

Deputy Terry Perry received a Perfect Attendance Award.

Emile Courtney and Ron Dieterich were sworn in as a new deputy constables.

Deputy constables are volunteer community court officers that are mostly responsible for delivery of court documents, but also provide assistance with traffic control in construction zones or at the scenes of traffic accidents. Deputy constables also provide assistance with security at events.

District 48 covers Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and the 280 corridor.

Submitted by Jonathan Barbee.