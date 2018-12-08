Community braves rain to see Santa

by

×

1 of 16

DSC_1249.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with two brothers at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

2 of 16

DSC_1184.jpg

Neal Embry

Two Vestavia Belles greet guests at the Breakfast with Santa event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 8.

×

3 of 16

DSC_1186.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa greets children at the Breakfast with Santa event at the civic center on Dec. 8.

×

4 of 16

DSC_1188.jpg

Neal Embry

An area family enjoys breakfast at Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 8.

×

5 of 16

DSC_1190.jpg

Neal Embry

A pair of Rockettes pose at the Breakfast with Santa at the civic center on Dec. 8.

×

6 of 16

DSC_1192.jpg

Neal Embry

Volunteers make pancakes for guests at the Breakfast with Santa event at the civic center on Dec. 8.

×

7 of 16

DSC_1201.jpg

Neal Embry

A family eats breakfast at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8.

×

8 of 16

DSC_1205.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

9 of 16

DSC_1209.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

10 of 16

DSC_1212.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

11 of 16

DSC_1215.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

12 of 16

DSC_1219.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

13 of 16

DSC_1228.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

14 of 16

DSC_1232.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

15 of 16

DSC_1239.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

×

16 of 16

DSC_1244.jpg

Neal Embry

Santa visits with a child, who reads him her Chrsitmas list, at the Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Many Vestavia Hills residents braved the cold, wet start to their Saturday morning to bring their children to come see Santa Claus at the Breakfast with Santa event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 8.

Santa met with the children, asking each of them what they wanted for Christmas, after volunteers served families a pancake breakfast.

Guests were entertained by live music and greeted by both the Vestavia Belles and Rockettes.

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours