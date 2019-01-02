Commitment Day 5k kicks off 2019

× 1 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 2 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 3 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 4 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 5 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 6 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 7 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 8 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 9 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 10 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 11 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 12 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 13 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 14 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 15 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 16 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. × 17 of 17 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Community members looking to go in 2019 with a healthy start gathered for the annual Commitment Day 5k at Vestavia Hill's Life Time Fitness on Jan. 1. Prev Next

The Life Time Fitness in Vestavia Hills held their annual Commitment Day 5k, which is part of the business' Commit to Fit program, the morning of Jan. 1. Runners of all ages took part in the run, which is geared towards entering the new year on a healthy note and wound through the roads of Altadena.

The race is a good chance for people to start making changes to their health early in the year, race director Danny Haralson said, and helps start the path to consistency in exercise.

