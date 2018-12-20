Commitment Day 2019 to be held at Life Time Fitness

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon Start the new year off with a run at the Commitment Day 5K on Jan. 1.

For those looking to develop a healthier lifestyle in 2019, Life Time Fitness will offer a chance to get started on New Year’s Day.

The Commitment Day 5K will be held on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. at Life Time Fitness in Vestavia Hills, located at 3051 Healthy Way. The Vestavia Hills Police Department will patrol the roads, but they will still be open.

Race director Danny Haralson said the race is a good opportunity for those looking to improve their health to make an early commitment.

“It gets them started out on the right foot,” Haralson said. “... Consistency is the key. … Every journey starts with a single step.”

Instead of making resolutions, Haralson said it’s better to set goals, such as losing 10 pounds, not just setting a general resolution of, “I want to get in shape.”

“Round is a shape,” Haralson said jokingly.

Kids under 13 years old run for free with a paid adult. Every race participant receives a shirt and a medal, and there will be a post-race party at Life Time. You do not have to be a member of the gym to take part in the race, which will be run through neighborhoods in Altadena.

Haralson said the race has been very successful in the past.

More information and registration can be found online at commitmentday.com.