Churches to host festivals, trunk-or-treats

Multiple Vestavia Hills churches are planning to bring back fall festivals or trunk or treats this Halloween.

For those looking for fun, family-friendly events during the Halloween season, several churches in the Vestavia are offering festivals or trunk-or-treats.

Trunk-or-treats feature church members and other community residents filling the church parking lot with their cars, with trunks decorated for Halloween, filled with candy, offering a fun alternative or addition to the Halloween season. The list is updated as of press time, and is not necessarily exhaustive of all area events.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

► When: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21

► Where: 2061 Kentucky Ave.

► What: The trunk-or-treat will feature food, inflatables, trains, live music and games for guests. The event is free, and the church is collecting unopened socks for its clothing closet, which will be donated to an area nonprofit.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church Carnival

► When: 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24

► Where: 2017 Columbiana Road

► What: The carnival will feature games, candy, inflatables, face painting, food trucks and a juggler, Jessie Joyner. The event is free. For more information, call 822-1670 or visit shades.org/carnival.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Trunk-or-Treat

► When: 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24

► Where: 3775 Crosshaven Drive

► What: Games and candy will be featured,. For more information, call 967-8786, visit the church’s Facebook page or go to ssechurch.org.

Cahaba Heights UMC Trunk-or-Treat

► When: 5:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24

► Where: 3139 Cahaba Heights Road

► What: Cahaba Heights will again feature a trunk-or-treat, along with other activities geared toward area families.

Grace, a United Methodist Congregation

► When: Wednesday, Oct. 24. Times were unavailable as of press time.

► Where: 5125 Sicard Hollow Road

► What: This year’s event will feature a trunk-or-treat, games and a chili cook-off. Grace UMC is the new name of the former Liberty Crossing United Methodist Church.

Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills

► When: 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27

► Where: 201 Montgomery Highway

► What: The Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills’ annual trunk-or-treat will feature food, games, bounce houses and trick or treating. All are welcome.

Liberty Park Baptist Church Fall Festival

► When: 3-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28

► Where: 12001 Liberty Parkway

► What: The fall festival will include rides, games, snacks and food. The event is free.

Saint Mark UMC Fall Festival

► When: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28

► Where: 2901 Columbiana Road

► What: The fall festival will feature inflatables for all children, as well as free food, a raffle giveaway, carnival games and a trunk-or-treat.

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat

► When: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28

► Where: 2600 Vestavia Drive

► What: A trunk-or-treat, games and hot dogs will be featured at this year’s event.

Horizon Church Praise and Pajamas

► When: Around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31

► Where: 2345 Columbiana Road

► What: Praise and Pajamas is a new event for this year that is similar to a slumber party, but participants will not spend the night. There will be games, candy, stories and drama.

If we missed an event, please let us know by emailing us with more information at nembry@starnespublishing.com, and we’ll be sure to include it in our online list at vestaviavoice.com.