The Neutral Solution is pleased to announce that Vestavia Hills resident Glenda Cantrell has joined their group of mediators and arbitrators, known as “Neutrals.” Located in downtown Birmingham, The Neutral Solution opened in January and seeks to bring together a community of professional mediators and arbitrators from a variety of backgrounds and experience.

Glenda specializes in all aspects of family mediation with an emphasis on divorce, child custody and estate disputes. As a trained mediator, Glenda brings the wisdom and strengths of real-life experience, successfully navigating many of the challenging events her clients face. “It is fulfilling to me to assist someone in a situation that is similar to one I have personally conquered,” she said. “I can help others by showing there is more than one way to a workable solution. Being creative and flexible is a large part of that.”

For many clients in mediation, the experience can be intimidating. The Neutral Solution provides a comfortable environment more like that of a living room in order to put clients at ease. The group also gives its Neutrals a support system of like-minded mediators. “Being a part of The Neutral Solution is instant credibility,” Glenda said. “Having that community to brainstorm with, along with the meeting space in which to facilitate mediations, is vital to my work going forward.”

The Neutral Solution team is made up of partners Allen Schreiber, Elam P. Holley, Jr., Mark Bond and Thomas J. “Jay” Skinner. According to Schreiber, the group is excited to welcome someone of Glenda’s caliber to their community. “Glenda is very personable and instantly puts people at ease,” he said. “She listens to her clients’ needs and helps them with creative solutions for their issues.”

