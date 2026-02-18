Cahaba Heights Crossfit enthusiast Jacki Rodgers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jacki Rodgers. Jacki Rodgers and her husband, Danny. Jacki Rodgers and her husband, Danny.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Go Steelers), and my husband is from Minnesota. I attended college in Pittsburgh and taught special education, kindergarten, [and] first and second grade. My husband was working for Bruno Event Team, and we met while he was running the 2010 Women’s Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Q: How long have you lived in Cahaba Heights? What is the best thing about living in this community?

A: We moved to Hoover in 2014 so my husband could be closer to the Bruno headquarters. A few years later, my husband opened Framework Events, and we moved to Cahaba Heights. Cahaba Heights is straight out of a fairy tale. This small community had big love, and everyone knows everyone. From the Heights Hangout, Deck the Heights, small businesses and top-notch elementary school, this town has it all. My kids can ride their bikes with friends; they know everyone who works at every gas station, Starbucks or anywhere in the Heights Village. It’s a small-town feel within Vestavia Hills.

Q: How did you become interested in becoming a gym owner?

A: I have been doing Crossfit for over 20 years. I started out coaching at my gym in Pittsburgh and always dreamed of owning my own gym.

Q: What made you interested in Crossfit in particular? How long have you owned a Crossfit gym?

A: I have competed in the sport and loved watching people do great things. We opened Crossfit Mudtown located in Cahaba Heights in 2015 and recently sold to our good friend, Casey Stergil, in September. We are still members, and I still coach there.