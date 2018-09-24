Brazilian Day Festival to celebrate, support church’s international reach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Comer Volunteers help residents shop during the 2017 Brazilian Day Festival at Horizon Church.

When Jennyfer Goodnight came to America 15 years ago from Brazil, she couldn’t find any fellow Brazilians in the Vestavia Hills area.

Now, thanks to the community at Horizon Church, that’s changed, she said.

“It’s really comforting,” Goodnight said. “You feel … closer to home. I still miss my country; I still miss my family … so at church having the Brazilian community there, you feel, ‘Wow, I’m at home.’”

The church’s population growth led to a new service for Brazilian members, but the main service has since been integrated, while events for the community grow. Mixing the two services went really well, Goodnight said.

“It worked out perfect,” Goodnight said.

Translators at the service speak to Portuguese-speaking members through headphones, Goodnight said, and a Portuguese Bible study is held on Wednesdays.

“It’s a way the Brazilian community can feel like they are connected to the church,” Goodnight said.

In 2015, the church hosted its first Brazilian Day Festival, drawing between 200 and 300 guests and raising $5,000 toward missions, which was sent to Zambia that year. Attendance has since grown as the church prepares for the fourth annual event, set for Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church.

Money raised at the event goes toward missions, not just in Brazil but around the world, Goodnight said.

As the Brazilian community grew over time, resources have increased, too, with a Brazilian market store opening in Pelham, Goodnight said.

“We used to have to go to Atlanta to buy food from our country,” Goodnight said.

Horizon Church continues to see an increase in the Brazilian community, and the church takes time to help those who come to the area.

“The church does a great job welcoming the Brazilians that are coming,” Goodnight said.