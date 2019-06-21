11th Annual Iron City Chef competition set for July 27

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Iron City Chef Competition Smoked Creole beef brisket, bacon marmalade, crawfish comte, mac n cheese and fresh pea tendrils, created by Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea at the 2018 Iron City Chef competition.

The Birmingham metro area has a reputation as something of a foodie’s paradise, and that reputation is only bolstered by the annual Iron City Chef competition, hosted by the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club.

The 2019 edition of the event is July 27 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Banquet Hall in downtown Birmingham. The new location will allow more people to attend the event.

“We needed a larger space because the event has grown so much and continues to grow,” event chairperson Kent Howard said. “We usually sell this event out, so moving to a larger location will allow more people to attend.”

The competition stars four local chefs who prepare a protein, vegetable and dessert for the guests in attendance.

”These are tasting plates,” Howard said. “Guests visit each chef’s station to try their dishes, and then they vote for the one they like best.”

The top two vote-getters then face off in the final round, preparing a dish featuring a mystery protein.

“The chefs won’t know what the protein is until it’s time to compete, and then they have 25 minutes to create a dish for a group of three to five judges,” Howard said. The judges for the event will be selected by Dr. Jeff Mitchell, who is the director of the Culinary & Hospitality Institute at Jefferson State Community College, which co-sponsors the event.

Three of the four chefs have already been chosen for this year’s competition. Chef Patrick McCown from Snapper Grabber’s Land & Sea will compete with Andrea Griffith of Purcell Farms and Made Subrata of Shiki Thai & Sushi. The fourth chef to compete had not been chosen by deadline.

Channel 13’s chief meteorologist, Jerry Tracey, will emcee the event.

Individual tickets are on sale for $55 each, while reserved and/or corporate tables are also available. The event begins at 6 p.m., and the funds raised go to support the math and debate teams at Vestavia Hills City Schools, other Rotary charities and a culinary scholarship to Jefferson State.