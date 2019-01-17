Bids and Bites to benefit VHEW

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore. Attendees at the 2017 Bids and Bites, an event that raises funds for Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

For more than 10 years, the Bids and Bites fundraiser has raised money to benefit staff and students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

This year, the event is set for Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Hoover Country Club, said Alice Elmore, one of the leaders of the PTO-coordinated event.

The event includes both a silent auction and a live auction, with various items and services up for sale, Elmore said. Items are donated by people in the city and across the state, with most items being sold during the silent auction. Items may include gift cards, vouchers for dental work, original artwork and other items, Elmore said.

More than 200 items will be sold at the event, which lasts about three hours, Elmore said. There will be a cash bar and live music, along with food.

The live auctions will include special items, which, in the past, have included a “front-of-the-line” carpool pass, an experience with a chef and a package to Talladega Superspeedway. An auctioneer will conduct the auction, Elmore said.

All money raised will go back to the school for grants, which are given to teachers, as well as instructional materials and equipment for teachers. Each family in the school will receive a bid number, while other attendees will receive one the night of the event.

Last year, more than $23,000 was raised, Elmore said.