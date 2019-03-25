Battle of the Bands returns to Rocky Ridge

× Expand Staff photo. Mutton Chops band members play at the inaugural Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands. The “battle” pits youth-led bands against each other in both a middle school and high school competition.

The second annual “Battle of the Bands” is set for April 27 at 5 p.m. in the Rocky Ridge entertainment district.

Bob Barker, the organizer of the event, said last year’s event was “huge,” with about 350 people attending.

“These kids were well-rehearsed,” Barker said.

The “battle” pits youth-led bands against each other in both a middle-school and high-school competition, Barker said. Last year, three middle-school bands and three high-school bands competed for a $1,000 prize in each category. A similar prize will be awarded this year.

Ridiculous Six won the middle-school competition, while The Mutton Chops won the high-school competition. In order to not discourage participation, bands that won the year before are not eligible to win the prize this time, though they may play again.

The event is free and will have commercial partners, including local restaurants and property owners, Barker said. Robin Morgan, who owns the Rocky Ridge shopping center, will also help with this year’s event, while Mason Music will serve as the event’s title sponsor.

Cline Tours will provide shuttle rides home from 8 to 11 p.m., Barker said.

Middle-school bands expected to perform include: Ridiculous Six, Guilty Looks and Steel City Six, Barker said. High-school bands include Hawthorne Street, Before Soma, Natalie Brasher and Twelve String. More bands may sign up before the event.

The Taylor Wilson Band, featuring Wilson, a 2018 VHHS graduate, will close out the night.