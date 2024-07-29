Back when: Photographs and memories

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robert Evans. This photo with his dad after a big win during his senior season at VHHS now sits in the office of Rebels football coach Robert Evans.

Robert Evans is the head football coach at Vestavia Hills High School. He shared the story of a special photograph from his playing days with the Rebels.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: So the story of this photo is, it showed up in my office when redecorated a few months ago with some family mementos and pictures of when I was in high school playing here at Vestavia instead of coaching. I'm sure it came from my wife or my mom from some random box in an attic somewhere. It's a picture of me and my dad celebrating a big win over Hoover at the Met, my senior year in high school.

Q: What was going on at the time of this photo? What was happening in your life?

A: This photo was from the fall of 1998 which was a great season of life. Most seniors probably enjoy their senior experience. I was no different. I had a really good group of guys that I grew up playing with and we were able to compete at a high level and win a championship. And then also I was just trying to figure out what the future looked like, whether you're going to play football or baseball or where you're going to go to school.

Q: If you could go back in time and talk to yourself here, what would you say?

A: What a great question -— probably would tell myself to enjoy the experience and trust God's sovereignty. I didn't go where I wanted to, which was Auburn or another SEC school. I wound up at Samford but wound up with lifelong friends who I still do life with today. And I probably also would have told myself to buy some Apple stock. I wouldn't have known what that was at the time, but that seems like it would have been good advice.

Q: What’s something people wouldn’t know about you from back then?

A: I didn't have a car. Most of my friends had nice cars and trucks but every day I rode with my dad in a 1982 Caprice Classic that was missing two hubcaps. We pulled into the parking lot and thankfully we got here most days before everyone else did. Humble roots. But it makes me appreciative to actually have a decent truck now, pulling up into work.”