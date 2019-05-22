ASFA student named National Merit Scholar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts McGuire Price.

McGuire Price, a Vestavia Hills resident and senior theatre arts student at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA), has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship. Only 33 students from Alabama were awarded one of the $2,500 scholarships.

Price’s journey to being named a National Merit Scholar began in October 2017 when over 1.6 million juniors in approximately 22,000 high schools took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

Last fall, Price was selected as one of the highest-scoring participants in Alabama and named a semifinalist. The 16,000 semifinalists represent less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors. From the Semifinalist group, some 15,000 students advance to the finalist level of the competition.

Price was selected from that pool to be one of just 33 students in Alabama to win a scholarship. National Merit Scholarship winners are chosen from the finalists in each state based on accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

While at ASFA, Price worked with Opera Birmingham, Red Mountain Theatre, Sidewalk Film Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival and performed at a show at Northwestern University. Price will be attending Northwestern University in the fall and will double major, with one of the majors being theater.

Submitted by Alabama School of Fine Arts