April 25 Dogwood Luncheon to honor Vestavia Belles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Debra Pounds. Ashley Nance, a former Belle, will be the keynote speaker for the luncheon.

This year’s Dogwood Luncheon will pay homage to the Vestavia Belles, who are celebrating their 40th year in the city of Vestavia Hills.

Vestavia Belles are the official junior hostesses for the city and are chosen based on interviews and other factors. They are known for wearing antebellum dresses and for serving at city events.

Gina Henley, one of the event organizers, said the luncheon has traditionally been hosted by the city’s Beautification Board, which helps oversee Belles and coordinates with city projects involving decoration and other aesthetic projects.

This year’s luncheon will be April 25 at 11 a.m. at a country club in Vestavia Hills.

While the Dogwood Festival no longer has its annual art show, the traditional presentation of the Belles connects it to this year’s luncheon, during which former Belle dresses will be modeled by Belles from all over the city.

The speaker for this year’s luncheon is former Vestavia Belle Ashley Lowe Nance, who will talk about Belle fashions throughout the years, as well as the history of the organization and some fun facts. Door prizes will also be offered.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought by contacting a Beautification Board member or by emailing Gina Henley at ghenley401@charter.net. Tickets must be purchased in advance no later than April 15.