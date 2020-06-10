Anna Wood receives scholarship from VHYGBB

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wes Gaylard. Anna Wood stands with her family. Wood recently received a scholarship from the Vestavia Hills Girls Youth Basketball League.

The board of the Vestavia Hills Girls Youth Basketball League awarded its first $500 scholarship to 2020 Vestavia Hills High School graduate Anna Wood. The league plans to continue to offer the scholarship each year to a female Vestavia resident who previously played in the league.

For the initial scholarship, applicants were asked to provide an essay detailing the impact of their experience in youth basketball and athletics in general.

Wood’s essay detailed lessons learned, including dedication, hard work, persistence and fun during her long basketball career, beginning in the recreational league and ending in this year’s high school state playoffs. Wood led the 2019-20 Lady Rebels to their best season in recent memory, as they advanced to the Class 7A Northwest Regional final.

Submitted by Wes Gaylard.