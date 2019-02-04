Angelo - Harrison

× Expand Submitted by Catherine Angelo Catherine Ann Angelo and Joseph Donald Harrison III.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Anthony Angelo of Vestavia Hills announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Ann Angelo, to Joseph Donald Harrison III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Wayne Smith of Vestavia Hills and Mr. Joseph Donald Harrison II of Baltimore, Maryland.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph John Milazzo and Mrs. Elizabeth Levio Angelo and the late Mr. Phillip Claude Angelo of Vestavia Hills.

Miss Angelo is a 2012 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School and a 2016 Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Alabama where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in computing technology and applications. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in occupational therapy from Nova Southeastern University in Tampa. Miss Angelo was named an Outstanding Sophomore by the Leadership Board of the University of Alabama. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Pi Theta Epsilon and Psi Chi honor societies. Miss Angelo is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority. She was presented at the 2014 Poinsettia Debutante Ball.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Michael Oliver of Birmingham and Mrs. Barbara Justice Harrison and the late Mr. Joseph Donald Harrison of Baltimore, Maryland.

Mr. Harrison is a 2011 graduate of VHHS where he held the record in javelin. He was named the 2011 State Champion by the AHSAA. Mr. Harrison is a 2015 graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in business and a minor in computing technology and applications. He was a member of the 2011 University of Alabama track team and a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Mr. Harrison is an area sales manager for Milo’s Tea Company Inc.

The wedding is planned for May 18 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham.

