Alabama Media Professionals presents awards to locals

Jane Falany was among the winners of the 2019 Alabama Media Professionals and National Federation of Press Women’s communications contest.

The awards were presented at The Club in Homewood on April 11. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald was the keynote speaker at the luncheon.

AMP presented 55 awards in its annual communications contest and eight awards in the National Federation of Press Women’s communications contest. First-place winners in the AMP contest advanced to the national competition.

Falany won two state-level awards: first place for personal blogs and third place for personal website.

She is a veteran public relations practitioner who worked for more than 20 years at Alabama Power Co. and taught at the University of Alabama and Samford University. She now provides writing and editing services for clients and is a member of the National Federation of Press Women board of directors.

AMP is a state affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women. Members of both organizations include journalists and other professionals in a variety of communication-related fields.

Submitted by Alabama Media Professionals.