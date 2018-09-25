A Tribute to Veterans

× Expand Submitted by Alice Elmore. Veterans, both living and deceased, will be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 4, with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

The public is invited to this patriotic tribute from 12:15 to 3:30 p.m., at the park, which is located near the Liberty Parkway exit of Interstate 459. There is no admission fee and all activities are outdoors.

Starting at noon, guests will be able to view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in service. The Bob Moore Band will perform starting around 12:15 p.m.

The patriotic tribute will begin at 1 p.m., during which Major General David Burford, US Army (RET), will speak. Burford served during Operation Enduring Freedom and will soon take over as chairman of the board for Vettes 4 Vets, a non-profit organization supporting veterans.

At 2 p.m., the newest stepstones installed at the park will be dedicated during a special ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. Stepstones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year.

The “Faces of the Price of Freedom” exhibit honors Alabama military who have given their lives in service since Sept. 11, 2001. Sponsored by the Blue Star Salute organization, the exhibit will be on display throughout the event.

Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating is provided at the event. For more information, go to alabamaveterans.org.

Submitted by Alice Elmore