56 for 56: The finish line … or is it?

So I didn’t lose all the weight. But I lost a lot of things that were heavier.
Fifty-six pounds became 56 truths I’ve learned along the way.
- There was a time I thought I could outwork anything.
- Deadlines. Emotions. My own wiring.
- I set a goal: 56 pounds by 56 years old.
- But somewhere along the way, I realized this wasn’t just about weight.
- I’ve done this before. Over and over. Lose big, gain big. Burn bright, then burn out.
- Not from lack of willpower, but because I was undiagnosed, misunderstood, and praised for the mask.
- I was praised for doing the work of five people. But no one ever asked why I did it.
- Turns out, I’m not lazy, or flaky or inconsistent.
- I’m neurodivergent. ADHD. RSD. CPTSD. Possibly undiagnosed autism. Definitely high-functioning masking.
- I used to think the crash was a failure. Now I know it was the only honest response.
- I don’t hate the grind. I’m built for it. But I can’t stay in that gear forever.
- My brain is a supercomputer with no cooling system.
- It can do six months of work in six hours, then lock up for six days.
- I didn’t miss my goal because I gave up.
- I missed it because I finally stopped abusing myself in the name of performance.
- I still love intensity. But now I know sustainability is the harder discipline.
- I thought I was disciplined. But I only knew extremes — all in or burned out.
- I haven’t found the middle. I’m just learning to name the pattern before it owns me.
- I didn’t run out of motivation. I ran out of mask fuel.
- I was never too much. I was never broken. I just didn’t know the name for what I was fighting.
- Every setback wasn't a weakness. It was my nervous system screaming for help.
- I wasn’t falling behind. I was breaking cycles.
- Rest isn’t quitting. Silence isn’t failure. Stillness isn’t laziness.
- I finally know what real self-care looks like. And it’s not a massage or a cheat day.
- It’s saying no without guilt.
- It’s asking for help before the crash.
- It’s not explaining your boundaries.
- I don’t owe access to everyone who remembers a different version of me.
- I’m not who I used to be. And I’m not sorry for that.
- I don’t have to give more of my time or myself than I have capacity to give.
- I don’t have to burn out to be worthy.
- Success is not a sprint. Healing is not linear.
- I don’t want applause. I want peace.
- This journey wasn’t about pounds. It was about patterns.
- But I earned every single one of them.
- This wasn’t just a weight loss goal. It was a reckoning.
- I did lose weight – 35 pounds – just not all of it.
- I lost the shame.
- I lost the guilt and pain of things that were not mine to own.
- I lost the story that said I had to earn rest.
- I lost the mask.
- And I found the truth.
- The truth is: knowing what you're facing doesn't make it easier to face.
- ADHD isn’t a quirk. It’s not a superpower. Not knowing until my middle 50s cost me more than most people will ever know.
- Knowing now gives me the chance to be authentically me — maybe for the first time.
- Trauma isn't a weakness. It's a memory stored in the body.
- High performance isn't always high health.
- Most people see the output. Few ask about the cost.
- I don't want to be admired. I want to be understood.
- I don't want to impress. I want to feel.
- My worth is not my productivity.
- My peace is not a reward. It is a right.
- My truth is not always easy. But it's mine now.
- This wasn't a failure. It was a reveal.
- So no, this isn’t the finish line.
- I’m 56 years old. I know who I am. And I’m finally free to be me.