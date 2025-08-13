56 for 56: The finish line … or is it?

So I didn’t lose all the weight. But I lost a lot of things that were heavier.

Fifty-six pounds became 56 truths I’ve learned along the way.

  1. There was a time I thought I could outwork anything.
  2. Deadlines. Emotions. My own wiring.
  3. I set a goal: 56 pounds by 56 years old.
  4. But somewhere along the way, I realized this wasn’t just about weight.
  5. I’ve done this before. Over and over. Lose big, gain big. Burn bright, then burn out.
  6. Not from lack of willpower, but because I was undiagnosed, misunderstood, and praised for the mask.
  7. I was praised for doing the work of five people. But no one ever asked why I did it.
  8. Turns out, I’m not lazy, or flaky or inconsistent.
  9. I’m neurodivergent. ADHD. RSD. CPTSD. Possibly undiagnosed autism. Definitely high-functioning masking.
  10. I used to think the crash was a failure. Now I know it was the only honest response.
  11. I don’t hate the grind. I’m built for it. But I can’t stay in that gear forever.
  12. My brain is a supercomputer with no cooling system.
  13. It can do six months of work in six hours, then lock up for six days.
  14. I didn’t miss my goal because I gave up.
  15. I missed it because I finally stopped abusing myself in the name of performance.
  16. I still love intensity. But now I know sustainability is the harder discipline.
  17. I thought I was disciplined. But I only knew extremes — all in or burned out.
  18. I haven’t found the middle. I’m just learning to name the pattern before it owns me.
  19. I didn’t run out of motivation. I ran out of mask fuel.
  20. I was never too much. I was never broken. I just didn’t know the name for what I was fighting.
  21. Every setback wasn't a weakness. It was my nervous system screaming for help.
  22. I wasn’t falling behind. I was breaking cycles.
  23. Rest isn’t quitting. Silence isn’t failure. Stillness isn’t laziness.
  24. I finally know what real self-care looks like. And it’s not a massage or a cheat day.
  25. It’s saying no without guilt.
  26. It’s asking for help before the crash.
  27. It’s not explaining your boundaries.
  28. I don’t owe access to everyone who remembers a different version of me.
  29. I’m not who I used to be. And I’m not sorry for that.
  30. I don’t have to give more of my time or myself than I have capacity to give.
  31. I don’t have to burn out to be worthy.
  32. Success is not a sprint. Healing is not linear.
  33. I don’t want applause. I want peace.
  34. This journey wasn’t about pounds. It was about patterns.
  35. But I earned every single one of them.
  36. This wasn’t just a weight loss goal. It was a reckoning.
  37. I did lose weight – 35 pounds – just not all of it.
  38. I lost the shame.
  39. I lost the guilt and pain of things that were not mine to own.
  40. I lost the story that said I had to earn rest.
  41. I lost the mask.
  42. And I found the truth.
  43. The truth is: knowing what you're facing doesn't make it easier to face.
  44. ADHD isn’t a quirk. It’s not a superpower. Not knowing until my middle 50s cost me more than most people will ever know.
  45. Knowing now gives me the chance to be authentically me — maybe for the first time.
  46. Trauma isn't a weakness. It's a memory stored in the body.
  47. High performance isn't always high health.
  48. Most people see the output. Few ask about the cost.
  49. I don't want to be admired. I want to be understood.
  50. I don't want to impress. I want to feel.
  51. My worth is not my productivity.
  52. My peace is not a reward. It is a right.
  53. My truth is not always easy. But it's mine now.
  54. This wasn't a failure. It was a reveal.
  55. So no, this isn’t the finish line.
  56. I’m 56 years old. I know who I am. And I’m finally free to be me.