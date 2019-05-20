Vestavia Country Club to host AJGA event

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The Vestavia Hills Country Club will host the Stewart Cink Championship by Transamerica, an event on the American Junior Golf Association Tour.

The country’s top junior golfers will compete at Vestavia Country Club June 17-20. That’s when the club will host the Stewart Cink Championship by Transamerica, a new event on the American Junior Golf Association tour.

“We have a big push at our club for junior golf, so this supports the direction of our club,” said Blanton Tessin, VCC head golf professional.

The 54-hole event will feature 78 golfers, both boys and girls, ages 12-19. Tessin said that local junior golfers will have an opportunity to qualify for the event the day before it starts, and he added that a couple of sponsors exemptions are available.

VCC underwent 17 months of extensive renovation that concluded in June 2018. The club installed new irrigation systems and grass, in addition to updating multiple greens and bunkers.

The improvements, which cost around $6.5 million, garnered national recognition. “Golf Digest” magazine recognized VCC as America’s fourth-best new private golf course of 2018.

“We’re very excited that this new renovation caught the eye of the AJGA and Stewart Cink,” Tessin said, “so we’re honored and humbled to host that event.”

Tessin said Cink, a professional golfer from Florence, will be on hand for one day of the tournament. A practice round will be held on Monday, June 17, and will be followed by rounds one through three on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

VCC, at 400 Beaumont Drive, will be looking for volunteers to help out with the event. For more information, email btessin@vestaviacc.com.