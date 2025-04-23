38 sophomore girls welcomed into Vestavia Belles service organization

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Belles New members of the Vestavia Belles girls service organization.

A new group of 38 young ladies recently were presented as new members of the Vestavia Belles girls service organization.

The 38 high school sophomores were interviewed in the fall by a panel of judges from outside the city before being selected to join the group. Selection criteria included first impressions, knowledge and understanding of the commitment of being a Vestavia Belle, ability to fulfill the job, personality, personal appearance and validated opinions and responses. The girls also were given a random essay question to answer in writing.

In the coming year, they will serve alongside 38 other young women who will be seniors in school next year. The new Belles agree to serve two years with the organization.

The Vestavia Belles are the official junior hostesses for the city of Vestavia Hills and the city’s Beautification Board. They volunteer to help out at city events, such as the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast, Wing Ding, a first responders appreciation event, the kickoff for the summer reading program at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, the I Love America celebration, a dance for the Glenwood nonprofit, Community Night Out, two Veterans Day celebrations and Holiday in the Hills events.

Since being presented on April 13, they already have participated in the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast and Easter egg hunts at Wald Park and Liberty Park sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, said Rita Greene, chairwoman of the Vestavia Belles for more than 25 years.

The Belles also are required to work eight hours at the Library in the Forest every summer and help with a community service project for the Food For Our Journey nonprofit that provides food and personal care items for homeless people in Birmingham.

The new members of the Vestavia Belles are: Mary Walker Anderson, Aubrie Kate Atkinson, Chapel Baker, Bella Bourland, Grace Brown, Mary Campbell Byrd, Elizabeth Caudle, Katherine Crowe, Abigail Dotson, Emma Harper, Helen Herr, Harper Hey, Haley Hufnagel, Cecelia Jordan, Josie Kate King, Piper Luccasen, Mary Carmen McNeese, Lucy Neese, Mary Nix, Lily Peeples, Addison Peters, Caroline Powell, Paige Prier, Mallory Ritchie, Chaney Rohling, Payton Shadrick, Ellasyn Smith, Chloe Kay Speer, Abby Stigler, Lexi Stockard, Grace Ann Swift, Krislyn Thomas, Tatum Turner, Ella Kate Underwood, Averee Vickers, Georgia Waltman, Kate Watkins and Lucy Watkins.