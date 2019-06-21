‘Zombie apocalypse’ coming to library

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library Zombie Scavenger Hunt Teenagers enjoy the annual Zombie Scavenger Hunt in the Teen Department at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in the summer of 2016.

In addition to its ongoing summer reading program, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a variety of events for all ages during the month of July.

Young fans of zombie shows and movies will have their chance to survive a zombie apocalypse on July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Contestants from grades 6 through 12 will race each other around the library searching for “survival tools” hidden at the library. Pizza will be served and door prizes will be awarded.

For adults, there will be a chance to make alcohol-inked coasters in the library’s new Makerspace. On July 10 at 6:30 p.m., guests can make abstract art coasters to hold summer drinks. The event is for guests 18 years and older, and registration is required. Call 978-4678 to register or for more information.

In keeping with the state’s celebration of its 200th birthday, there will be a “Tween Time Salute to Alabama” on July 2 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the community room. Guests will learn to mold Alabama clay into their own pottery design. The event is designed for those in second grade through sixth grade.

Teenagers will have a chance to make their own “Spidey” suit as they watch the latest Spider-Man movie on July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the community room. Pizza will be served.

For more information about other library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.