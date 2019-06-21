‘Alabama Bicentennial Fireworks’ highlights July 4 events in town

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Bicentennial Fireworks “Alabama Bicentennial Fireworks” and other July 4 holiday celebrations will take place around Birmingham.

Fireworks over the historic Vulcan statue will once again illuminate the skies above Birmingham this July 4.

The annual 20-minute fireworks show, this year named in honor of the state’s 200th “birthday,” begins at 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park, according to the park website. The fireworks will be set to patriotic and popular music. The event, previously known as “Thunder on the Mountain,” is free to the public and will feature a “variety of firework shells that will brighten the sky with new colors and patterns,” according to the website.

Viewing tips can be found at visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks/viewing-tips.

The Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. and no spectators will be allowed inside the park or at the entrance to Vulcan Trail at that time.

Other Fourth of July events in the area include:

Fire on the Water: July 3, Oak Mountain State Park. The event, hosted by the city of Pelham, begins at 5 p.m., but visitors can come as early as 6:30 a.m. to get a spot to watch the fireworks, which are shot off of the lake, said Anna Jones, OMSP’s event coordinator. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Guests are welcome to bring in their own food (although no outside alcohol is allowed in the park), but food trucks will offer a variety of options. Beer will be available for purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. in front of the beach area.

The park gates close at 7 p.m. to get everyone in safely and give them time to make their way down to the lake.

For more information, visit the “Fire on the Water” Facebook page.

Fourth of July at the Birmingham Zoo: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Birmingham Zoo is giving free admission to active military members and veterans, as well as their dependents. Veterans can bring their proof of military service to gain admission into the park, according to the zoo’s website.