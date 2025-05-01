Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute by Ashley Curry - May 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Curry Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry

Spring has brought its usual mix of weather surprises — warm days followed by several cooler ones. As the old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Alabama, stick around for a day or two.

Our city officially kicked off this year’s Dogwood events with the annual Dogwood Luncheon on April 2. Ann Boston and members of our Beautification Board planned the event, which was held at the Vestavia Country Club. Guests enjoyed a lovely lunch and a fashion show featuring children’s and women’s clothing from local merchants.

Thanks to our Beautification Board and corporate sponsors for making this such a successful event. A big thank you as well to Clare Huddleston for serving as our emcee and to Casey O’Dell for providing musical entertainment.

As we prepare to celebrate our city’s 75th anniversary this fall (date to be determined), I’d like to highlight a special event that was to take place on April 21. Patrick Boone, our longtime city attorney, was to be the featured speaker at the Vestavia Hills Historical Society’s monthly meeting. Pat has served as city attorney for the past 47 years and has played a key role in shaping much of our city’s history — including the annexation of Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights. Prior to that, he served as a City Council member. If you missed his presentation, we planned to record the video, which will be archived by the Historical Society.

On April 22, the annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast was to be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This year’s keynote speakers were ALS advocates Gary Godfrey and Kerry Goode. Gary is a former Auburn basketball player, and Kerry is a former Alabama and NFL football player. Their inspirational stories about perseverance in the face of ALS are deeply moving. Many thanks to our Chamber of Commerce for organizing the event.

As we look ahead, please remember Memorial Day on May 26. This is a solemn day to honor the more than 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War. Let us never forget those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

And of course, May 11 is Mother’s Day — don’t forget to celebrate the special moms in your life.

Wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable start to summer.