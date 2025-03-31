Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute by Ashley Curry -- April 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Curry Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry

This month’s message is dedicated to the Vestavia Hills Historical Society.

The purpose of the Historical Society is to preserve and promote the history of our city and the people who have contributed to its success. Founded in 1987 with more than 150 charter members, the society has continuously collected and archived the history of Vestavia Hills. In 2000, the society published “Vestavia Hills: A Place Apart,” the definitive account of the first 50 years of the city’s history.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Vestavia Hills, and the Historical Society will again participate in plans to commemorate this historic occasion.

Tentatively scheduled for fall 2025, the event will be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and will feature displays of historical events, musical performances by school bands and choirs, and recognition of significant moments from the past 75 years.

Certainly, there will be more to share as the committee meets to plan this event. City staff and the Arts Council will also participate in the planning.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the Historical Society, this is an excellent time to get involved. To carry Vestavia Hills into the future and celebrate the quality of life we enjoy, we need citizens to help document the city’s history.

Consider how we have changed:

1990: Population 19,749 (25.6% increase over 10 years)

2000: Population 24,476 (23.9% increase over 10 years)

2010: Population 34,033 (39.0% increase over 10 years)

2020: Population 39,102 (14.9% increase over 10 years)

Get involved with the Historical Society and help preserve our city’s history.

Contact the mayor’s office to become a member and participate in the upcoming celebration. The contact number is 205-978-0142.

The Historical Society will host Pat Boone, city attorney and Vestavia Hills resident for more than 45 years, as its guest speaker on Monday, April 21, at City Hall. Boone has been an integral part of the city’s history, including the formation of the school system and the annexations of Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park. You will not want to miss this presentation.