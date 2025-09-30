Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute by Ashley Curry: October 2025

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001 at 7:46 a.m. (CST)? That was the question I asked attendees at this year’s annual 9/11 “Day of Remembrance and Patriot Day Ceremony.”

This ceremony commemorates all the first responders and victims who perished as a result of a terrorist attack on our country. Just like the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, this date will also be a “date that will live in infamy” (President Franklin Roosevelt).

As you may know, 3,000 people died as a result of the attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania. Did you know that since 9/11, over 5,800 first responders have died from illnesses attributed to the inhalation of toxic fumes and carcinogens emitted from the debris at the respective sites?

Think about this: More first responders have died since the attack than on the day of the attack. There will be more who die this year from prevailing illnesses.

At our ceremony on Sept. 11, we paused to remember the brave men and women who rushed into the sites to save innocent victims and, in so doing, made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

May we never forget them!

On a lighter note, it is fitting that we recognize outgoing council members George Pierce and Paul Head. The two contributed so much to the success that our city has enjoyed. I have said many times that our “quality of life” in Vestavia Hills is second to none. Be sure to thank them for their service.

We will be welcoming two new members to our City Council. The investiture ceremony will be held in the council chambers on Nov. 3. These new members will be joining a winning team, and we look forward to continued success.

On Oct. 2, our city will celebrate its 75th anniversary. Our city was formed in 1950 when a small group of families living on top of Shades Mountain became Vestavia Hills. From that humble beginning, we have grown to almost 40,000 in population and a geographic area of some 20 square miles. This event will be held at City Hall starting at 5 p.m. Please come and participate in this celebration.

On Nov. 10, we will celebrate Veterans Day. We should remember all our veterans on this occasion and thank them for their service. Check our city website for more information coming in October.