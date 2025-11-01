Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute by Ashley Curry: November 2025

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

This month Vestavia Hills celebrates its 75th anniversary. In November of 1950, a group of about 600 residents living atop Shades Mountain voted to create the town of Vestavia Hills. From this humble beginning we have grown to a geographic area of about 20 square miles and a population of approximately 39,000 residents.

As I mentioned in the annual state-of-the-city address, Vestavia Hills offers a quality of life for our residents that is second to none. We have excellent parks and recreational facilities, an excellent school system, excellent police and fire services, and a robust housing market. We have become a place that people want to call home.

For Veterans Day this year, our event will be held on Monday, Nov. 10 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can tour the Health & Resources Fair, where valuable information and services for veterans and their families will be available. At 2 p.m., join us for a special patriotic program honoring veterans from every branch of service. Our featured guest speaker will be Commissioner Jeff Newton of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. We hope you will join us as we come together as a community to celebrate and honor those who have served our country.

There are many activities planned for November and December. Some of the major events are:

Deck the Heights, The Heights Village, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2-7 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony, City Hall Complex, Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

All is Bright, Vestavia City Center, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Holiday Parade, Liberty Park, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

For Thanksgiving this year, I recommend that we thank our predecessors (citizens and elected officials) for our city that was built on core values from our city logo. Those core values are unity, prosperity and family. We are “unified” in the pursuit of excellence in our schools, our first responders and other services offered by the city. We have embraced “prosperity” by strategic planning, strong financial managements and efficient governance. We have embraced “family” with the quality of life provided to our citizens.

For this, I am truly thankful.