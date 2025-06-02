Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute: June 2025

Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

This spring was a busy time with numerous city events, including the Dogwood luncheon, the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast, the First Responders Appreciation Day and the annual Wing Ding Celebration — just to name a few.

I would like to thank the Beautification Board and the Belles for their participation in these and other city events. The Belles, acting as hostesses for city and cultural events, add so much to the pageantry of these occasions.

We honored the Belles at the annual Belles Presentation held at the Vestavia Hills Country Club. Newly selected Belles from the sophomore class, the current junior class of Belles and the graduating senior Belles were all introduced. I had the honor of personally thanking them for their service.

I attended the Vestavia Hills High School Awards Day on April 30 and participated in the student athletic awards.

As you may recall, three VHHS football coaches were killed in an automobile accident in August 1971. In September 1971, the City Council passed Resolution 332, which honored coaches Thomas Harold Ward, Robert Cooper Ray and Phillip Puccio. These annual awards are given to student athletes as selected by the VHHS Athletic Department.

The resolution reads in part, “In grateful memory and appreciation for the lives and service of these three Vestavia Hills coaches, whose untimely deaths have saddened all of our citizens.”

Recipients of these awards demonstrated the “most outstanding athletic ability, leadership and attributes of character which symbolize the high ideals instilled in our students by the coaches for which the awards were named.”

Congratulations to our graduating senior class. I continue to be impressed by the accomplishments of our students. Vestavia Hills High School has 23 students recognized as National Merit Finalists for 2025 — the most in Alabama.

Many students received scholarship offers. Some received multiple offers and will be deciding where to attend college. The dollar amount of scholarship offers is always impressive. We should be very proud of our students and appreciative of the level of instruction provided by our school system.

Our “I Love America” event will be at Wald Park on Thursday, June 26. This is the most-attended event in our city. Last year, between the pool and the park, there were an estimated 5,000 residents there.

June 15 is Father’s Day. Be sure to remember dads and granddads on this special occasion.

Dads, you need to remember this quote: “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”