Mayor’s Minute

I just finished reading “Choosing Civility” by P.M. Forni. So what does that have to do with Vestavia Hills? In this book, Mr. Forni posits that civility improves the quality of our lives. He defines civility as a form of goodness that includes things like manners, respect and the caring for others. This “goodness” also entails an active interest in the well-being of our communities.

The word “civility” is derived from the Latin word “civitas,” which means city, especially the sense of civic community. Civility reminds us to be good citizens and good neighbors. By being good citizens, we improve the quality of life for all our citizens. Our slogan, “A Life Above,” challenges us to practice civility.

During March, we witnessed several success stories for Vestavia Hills residents and students. I would like to share several of those stories with you.

The Pizitz Middle School robotics Team Imperium, under the direction of Diane McAliley, won a regional competition, consisting of the top 60 teams in Alabama, and won the VEX Robotics Design Award. This qualifies the team to move on to the VEX World competition, where they will compete against teams from more than 150 countries. Congratulations to Team Imperium members Nancy Chen, Will Steur, Will Tenison and Savagna Veladandla.

I have visited the robotics team at Pizitz on several occasions and am constantly amazed at the intensity and expertise these students have.

The VHHS choral group “Just Singin” was selected to perform at the American Choral Directors Association’s national conference. Being selected to sing at this conference is the highest achievement that a choir can receive. I am told VHHS is the only public school choir in Alabama to have ever been accepted to sing at this conference. Congratulations to “Just Singin.”

One of our residents and VHHS graduates, Walker Burroughs, is a contestant on the television show “American Idol.” I watched as Walker received a golden ticket to Hollywood on the Season 17 premiere of “American Idol.” Good luck to Walker as he continues his quest to become the winner of “American Idol.”

On April 23, we will host the 29th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. It is always an uplifting experience as prayers are offered for praise and thanksgiving, our young people and our nation and world. It is a time to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy — freedoms so many people in other countries don’t have.

At this year’s event, the keynote speaker will be Micah McElveen. Micah is the founder and CEO of Vapor Ministries. In 1995, Micah broke his neck in a near-fatal surfing accident. During his long recovery, God began to reshape his life and create a passion for his ministry. The scriptural reference to “life is just a vapor” led to the creation of Vapor Ministries. I look forward to hearing his presentation.

Hopefully you will receive this article in time to attend the “Freedom from Addiction Coalition” breakfast that will be held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 4. Our city is hosting this event in hopes of continuing the awareness effort about drug addiction and the dangers of opioid use. The free breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and is open to everyone. Our speaker this year is Dr. Tom Dooley. Please plan to attend and bring a friend. We need everyone to help us address this epidemic that is sweeping our state and the nation.