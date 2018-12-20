Mayor’s Minute

Well, it’s that time of year for us to make New Year’s resolutions. There is something refreshing about the prospect of a “new year.” We are glad we made it through the past year and we are excited to face the New Year.

Mark Twain said. “Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin breaking them as usual. Yesterday, everybody smoked his last cigar, took his last drink and swore his last oath.”

How many of you made a New Year’s resolution? Here is a list of the most common resolutions:

► Lose weight

► Get organized

► Spend less, save more

► Stay fit and healthy

► Quit smoking

► Spend more time with family

It is estimated that some 45 percent of Americans make resolutions. Of that number, 73 percent fail to keep them or have only marginal success.

What is the common denominator for these resolutions? They pertain to doing something for yourself. I would suggest that we would be better served and more successful if we made resolutions for helping others. Some suggestions to consider:

Get involved in your community. There are many school activities such as the Schools Foundation and PTOs. There are parks and recreation events such as the VH Senior’s Transportation services and the Men’s Garden Club, just to mention a few.

Volunteer with your church on outreach ministries or missions. The Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts have active volunteers in Vestavia Hills.

You may be surprised when you find success in doing this type of resolutions. It might even change your outlook about resolutions. Take a chance with this year’s resolutions and don’t let your resolutions “go in one year and out the other.” This is another opportunity to join the hundreds of volunteers that contribute to the quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills.

There is sense of excitement about this coming year. Our Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan is well underway and you will begin to see massive improvements to our parks. You don’t have to look any further than Wald Park to see the vast improvements under construction.

You will hear more about the Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan as we proceed.

Happy New Year everyone!