Mayor's Minute: May 2020

Things have really changed since I was preparing my comments for the April “Mayor’s Minute.” We are in the midst of an event unprecedented in our lifetimes. I remember the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the swine flu pandemic of 2009, but neither was as widespread nor deadly as what we are witnessing now.

As you are aware, Vestavia Hills continues to monitor COVID-19 through daily updates from county and state health officials, and we are following their recommendations as we share the information with our citizens through our Facebook site and our city website (vhal.org).

In the midst of this pandemic, our city has held its first council meeting via online teleconferencing in which participants can watch “live-streaming” and direct questions telephonically to council members who were present or who were also live-streaming.

We have been able to continue city services while limiting face-to-face contact for the protection of all involved. Our municipal court and our tag office, which closed in March, will probably open sometime this month, though that is not confirmed.

In closing, I would like to share some thoughts that I received from a long-time friend. His message was very appropriate for this time in our lives. He shared this from our American history:

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” This was written by Thomas Paine in his pamphlet titled “The American Crisis.” He penned this article in 1775, and it was intended to inspire, motivate and encourage all Americans to not give up. You see, they had entered into a “War of Independence” from England and were losing on all fronts.

The British had them on the run, the Continental Army was suffering one defeat after another and goods such as food and ammunition were in short supply. If the British won, patriots like Paine would surely have been hanged for treason.

Our current events are testing men’s souls. We are in a battle with an enemy we can’t see, and the field of conflict is our schools, our markets and our everyday interactions with others. This fight is for the soul of our nation, the health of our nation, the economic livelihood of our country and the welfare of our citizens. I trust that now, just as in 1775, we will find the resolve to persevere.