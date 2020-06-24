Mayor's Minute: July 2020

× Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry

It seems that every month there is a new crisis that our city, our state and our country are facing. Since last month’s “Mayor’s Minute,” we are now dealing with protests and rioting as a result of the tragic law enforcement-related death of a citizen in Minneapolis.

We have had to adapt to COVID-19 and now the current civil unrest over the Minneapolis event. It is probably fitting that I talk about “adapting.”

At the Vestavia Hills High School graduation, I spoke to the senior class and commented about how they had to adapt to a disrupted senior year and an unusual graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus. Learning to adapt is a valuable life lesson of which we can all benefit. In speaking to the class, I used the U.S. Marine Corps slogan, “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome.” This epitomizes the Marines ability to adapt to physical and mental hardships.

Our city has adapted to COVID-19 as we have been able to continue city services without total disruption. Our council meetings and other public meetings have been able to continue via teleconference (Zoom, Webex, etc.) while maintaining as much transparency and public participation as possible.

We agree with our citizens’ constitutional rights (First Amendment of U.S. Constitution) for peaceful assembly. But at the same time, we are also dedicated to maintaining order for the safety of our citizens. Our police department is well trained and equipped to protect our city from those that choose to be disruptive. This is another example of our city “adapting” to issues that arise.

I commend our citizens for being patient during these trying times as we all are adapting to the circumstances that been brought upon us.

Lastly, let us not forget why we celebrate the Fourth of July. We should cherish the freedoms that we have and remember the sacrifices that have been made to ensure those freedoms. I hope you are having a great summer.