Mayor’s Minute: February 2020

We are well underway with the new year. The refreshing thing about a new year is it gives each of us a chance at a new beginning. Whether you had a good year in 2019 or a bad year in 2019, we are all getting a fresh start for 2020. Individually or collectively as a city, we will certainly have changes or challenges to address.

As for the city, you have certainly seen some of the changes from our Infrastructure and Community Spaces Plan that was implemented in 2019. The park at Cahaba Heights and Wald Park are progressing. What used to be mounds of dirt are now taking shape, and you can begin to see the outlines of the architectural renderings that we envisioned months ago. There will be much more to come as we move into the new year.

During January, after this article was submitted, the City Council will be holding its annual strategic planning session in which the priorities for the coming year will be addressed. There will be challenges for the council to address as we discuss completion of the Infrastructure and Community Spaces Plan (which will include the new Community Building), the city’s contract for sanitation services, traffic and transportation improvements (which includes sidewalks) and economic development for our city.

Hopefully you were able to complete the “Citizen Survey – 2020” that was posted in the “Vestavia Hills Listens” portal on the city’s website. City staff and elected officials will utilize this information as they address the priorities for the coming year. I will address those citizen priorities in next month’s article.

The year 2020 will mark the 70th birthday of our city. Plans are underway and will certainly celebrate the city’s history, but also celebrate its present and look to the future. We will be working with many of our city groups, our volunteer organizations, our schools and our business partners as we plan events for this momentous occasion.

As for the challenges that we will face, I am reminded of a quote by John Shedd, the second president and chairman of the board for Marshall Field & Company, when asked about challenges. To paraphrase, he said, “Ships at sea are at risk while ships are safe in the harbor, but then again, ships were not built to stay in the harbor.” Simply put, our city will face challenges, but better to be striving for lofty goals, even with temporary setbacks, than to sit idly by and have no challenges.

Let’s hope that the groundhog does not see his shadow Feb. 2. That will mean that spring is on its way.