Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - October 2024

Happy fall to everyone. I would like to highlight some of the city projects that are underway and give you dates for some of the upcoming city events.

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council will present its annual “Artstober” event, which begins Sept. 29 at City Hall. As in the past, the art will be on exhibit on the first and second floors of City Hall. This is an exciting opportunity to showcase your talents to the Vestavia Hills community. The exhibition will run through October and close on Nov. 1. You can contact the mayor’s office at 205-978-0142 for information on how to submit artwork.

During October, you will see the continued construction of the pedestrian bridge that connects Wald Park and the Library in the Forest. This project was conceived some 20 years ago and has gone through several design phases before the current plan was approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

You will see continued development of the Waldo’s Chicken, Big Bad Breakfast and other retail businesses on the south end of U.S. 31. Also, there is significant construction ongoing at The Bray in Liberty Park and the headquarters for Medical Properties Trust.

In November, the city will have two separate events to honor our veterans.

The first event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This event will feature musical groups from multiple Vestavia Hills City Schools, veteran support groups and vendors. Our scheduled guest speaker will be retired Navy Rear Adm. W. Kent Davis, who is the current commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs. In addition, we have several Vestavia residents who are World War II veterans and will be participants as well.

The second event will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights. These two events are intended to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country in all branches of the military, Coast Guard and the U.S. Merchant Marine. Please join us at these events as we salute our veterans.

It would be safe to say that if it were not for our veterans, we probably would have nothing to celebrate. Without the freedoms that they fought for, we would not be able to live in a country that allows the quality of life that we enjoy.

We must honor and remember the service of our men and women in the military presently, as well as those who served previously. The sacrifices made by our veterans should never be forgotten.