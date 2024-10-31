Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry November 2024

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

In my “state-of-the-city” address to the Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 12, I will reference a report by “AreaVibes,” an online service that rates cities across the country.

According to them, the “livability” of a city is based on the quality of life that the city offers. The higher the score, the better the city. Vestavia Hills has again been listed as the No. 1 city for livability in Alabama.

One of the factors that is used in determining livability for cities is the number of events for its citizens. We have several such events coming up in November.

The city will have two separate events to honor our veterans. The first will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This event will feature musical groups from multiple city schools, veteran support groups and vendors who can provide benefits assistance to our veterans.

Our guest speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. W. Kent Davis, who is the current commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. We will also hear from two Vestavia Hills residents who served in WWII. Also, the city will be unveiling its plans for a Veterans Memorial Park, to be located at our Altadena Valley Park. This is a family event, and there will be activities for children as well.

The second event will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights. These two events are intended to pay tribute to the men and women that have served our country in all branches of the military, Coast Guard and the U.S. Merchant Marine. Please join us as we salute our veterans.

It would be safe to say that if it were not for our veterans, we probably would have nothing to celebrate. Without the freedoms that they fought for, we would not be able to live in a country that allows the quality of life that we enjoy.

We must honor and remember the service of our men and women in the military presently as well as those who served previously. The sacrifices made by our veterans should never be forgotten.

On Nov. 16, the annual Deck the Heights event will be held in Cahaba Heights. This event, held at the Heights Village, will feature arts, crafts, pop-up shops, food and activities.

As always, November is the month that we will celebrate Thanksgiving. We are thankful for the blessings that have been bestowed upon us. This Thanksgiving, we should celebrate our storied history, the quality of life that our city offers and the continued excellence of our school system.