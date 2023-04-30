Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - May 2023

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

The 32nd annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast was held on April 18. Lindy Cleveland, the director of Unless U, described the services that they provide to adults with developmental disabilities. What a blessing it is that Unless U can provide these students with continuing education and life skills in an environment that promotes independence. We are proud to have them in Vestavia Hills.

April 16-22 was “National Volunteer Recognition Week.” This event is nationally celebrated by cities everywhere. One of the first things that I learned upon becoming mayor was the significant contribution that volunteers make for our city.

The city has many boards that utilize volunteers to conduct city business, such as Planning and Zoning, the Board of Zoning Adjustment, the Library Board and the Parks and Recreation Board, just to name a few. There is the Board of Education and the numerous PTO volunteers. The Beautification Board, the Sibyl Temple Foundation and the Garden Clubs are all volunteers. There are the civic clubs that volunteer their time and energies for city events. Needless to say, the city could not do all of these functions without our volunteers.

On April 30, the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board held its annual “Presentation of the Vestavia Belles.” This event recognizes the graduating Belles who through their service have been an active and integral part of the volunteer community in Vestavia Hills.

Thank you to all who are serving and to those who have previously served in all of these volunteer efforts.

May is an inspirational month because that is when we celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to all the military veterans that died serving our nation. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that over one million veterans died in combat from the time our nation was founded until today. Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veterans Day, wherein we celebrate all veterans, living and deceased, and thank them for their service to our nation. We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice that our service men and women have made preserving our way of life.

Finally, join me in paying tribute to our peace officers. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls is designated as National Police Week. During this week, we pay tribute to those law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

We are truly blessed to live in one of the safest cities in the United States, as well as in Alabama. For the fourth year in a row, our city has been designated as the safest city in Alabama for cities with populations over 30,000 citizens. Please take time this month to remember our police officers, both locally and throughout our nation.

Don’t forget that Mother’s Day is May 14. I remember the 1970s commercial that legendary Coach Bear Bryant did for Southern Bell telephone company. He said, "One of the first things we tell our players is to keep in touch with their families. And when our freshmen first arrive, we ask them to write a postcard home, right then. You know, we keep them pretty busy, but they always have time to pick up the phone and call. And it’s really important to keep in touch.”

He closed the commercial by saying, "Have you called your mama today? I sure wish I could call mine." How many of you join me in saying I wish I could call my mother today?

Last, but not least, May is when we celebrate the graduation of our Vestavia Hills High School senior class. This year’s class features 21 National Merit Semifinalists, of which 20 are National Merit Finalists, which is the highest number in the state. The $44 million in scholarship offers is a school record. I always look forward to the opportunity to address the graduating seniors and challenge them to pursue their dreams while remembering to serve others along the way. This year’s graduation ceremony will be held on May 23.