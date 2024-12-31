Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - January 2025

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

Happy New Year to everyone! I can’t believe that last year passed by so quickly. We closed out 2024 with a couple of exciting events.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, we held our annual Christmas tree lighting event. The festivities started on the lawn of City Hall as the VHHS Majorettes entertained and then moved inside the Civic Center for multiple choirs and band performances. Santa was present to visit with children and families before participating in the countdown for lighting the tree inside the Civic Center. A special guest this year was Allie Grace Broadhead, our current Miss Vestavia Hills Teen 2025, who certainly made it a “magical evening,” especially for the children. She joined Santa in the countdown for the tree lighting.

The annual Vestavia Hills Christmas parade was held on Sunday, Dec. 8. According to our estimates, there were well over 1,000 people who attended the event. Our grand marshals for the parade were several of our Vestavia Hills Fire Department personnel who responded to natural disasters in Florida and North Carolina. We are proud to recognize these individuals for the disaster relief services they provided.

On Monday, Dec. 30, our annual menorah lighting service was scheduled in front of City Hall to recognize Hanukkah. Hanukkah is the Jewish holiday that celebrates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem and is also known as the “festival of lights.” We join our Jewish citizens in celebrating this event.

We have much to look forward to during 2025.

One big event will be the celebration of our city’s 75th anniversary. I will be working with our staff, our Historical Society and other groups to commemorate this historic occasion. It is amazing that incorporation papers that were supported by 10 petitioners and filed with the Jefferson County probate judge on Sept. 13, 1950, would become the city we are today, with a population close to 40,000.

On a smaller scale, but certainly something to look forward to, is the repaving and sidewalk construction for Massey Road. The contract has been awarded for this project, and the first visible sign of improvement will be the construction of a retaining wall behind the Red Roof Inn. You will also see the completion of the long-awaited pedestrian bridge connecting Wald Park and the Library in the Forest. A vision that started 20 years ago is now coming to fruition.

I wish everyone a happy New Year. Remember to help the less fortunate as you ponder your New Year’s resolution.