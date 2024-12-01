Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry December 2024

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season and that your Thanksgiving was celebrated with family or friends. As I have said before, we in Vestavia Hills have so much for which to be thankful. We are truly blessed to live in a city that has a quality of life that is second to none.

During November, we honored our veterans at two separate events. Our annual Salute to Veterans event was held on Nov. 7 at the Civic Center, and another event was held at the New Merkel House on Nov. 8.

We are thankful for our military veterans who have secured the freedoms that we enjoy. We must never forget the contribution that these veterans made on our behalf. Both events were a fitting tribute to all who presently serve or previously served in our armed forces.

Never forget this quote by President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

In my State of the City address on Nov. 12, I highlighted the many accomplishments that we have seen over the last few years. This City Council, with thoughtful strategic planning, has completed the following:

The Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan, which included park renovations and street/sidewalk improvements in Cahaba Heights

The development of our Aquatic Center

The acquisition and renovation of the building housing our new Civic Center

The continued development of The Bray in Liberty Park

The most aggressive road resurfacing in our history

The beginning of construction for the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31

In addition, our city’s economic strength continues to drive the city’s success. It is through a strong economic position that our city is able to address issues and programs that enable us to have the quality-of-life amenities that we desire.

During December, join the city and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce by participating in the numerous Holiday in the Hills events taking place:

Tree lighting festival on Dec. 3

Christmas parade on Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14

I wish you all good health and a safe and prosperous holiday season as you celebrate with family and friends. I ask that you remember those that are less fortunate by supporting any of the many agencies that care for these individuals.