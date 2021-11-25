Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - December 2021

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

Well, the year 2021 is almost over. On the night of Nov. 7, we turned our clocks back to accommodate daylight savings time. I have read in numerous print media that of all the years to add another hour to our lives, this was not a good one. To most people, 2021 has been a continuation of 2020 with ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and its variants. To say that the pandemic disrupted our lives is an understatement. Hence, they did not want any more of 2021. They just wanted to move on in to 2022.

I think we could benefit from a different perspective.

► Epictetus, a Greek philosopher, was born a slave but was ultimately granted his freedom. He taught philosophy in Rome until the Roman Emperor banished all philosophers. He is credited with the quote, “it is not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.”

► Dr. Kevin Elko, a nationally renowned sports psychologist and motivational speaker, encourages people to spend their lives focusing on the future and not dwelling on the past. He says “look forward optimistically with a telescope, instead of using a microscope to dwell on the past.”

For 2022, Vestavia Hills has much for which to look forward. We are almost finished with the Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan, the largest city improvement plan in the city’s history. You are already enjoying the improvements at Wald Park, the new aquatic center, and the park at Cahaba Heights. The street and sidewalk improvements on Crosshaven Drive are almost completed. Phase three of Wald Park, which will include the tennis courts, additional green space and dog park is underway. Our new Civic Center (the old Gold’s Gym building) is progressing. This building will have two additional gyms, plenty of meeting rooms, and a large banquet room that can accommodate hundreds of guests. The building will also house our Chamber of Commerce and will allow a physical location for our Vestavia Hills Sports Hall of Fame.

During November, we honored our veterans at two separate events. We must never forget those that paid the ultimate price to preserve our freedoms and it is a privilege to honor those that served in our country in the various branches of our armed forces.

During December we will have several events that you will enjoy. The annual “Breakfast with Santa” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 and the Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12. The Christmas tree lighting at City Hall will be held on Nov. 30 (hope you received notice in time to attend). To celebrate Hanukkah, there will be a menorah lighting ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

I hope that you had an enjoyable Thanksgiving and that you enjoy the Christmas season. Let’s “look forward” to the New Year focusing on our many blessings.

Maybe we can use that “extra hour” of 2021 in a productive way. This year is not over yet and we have time to do something beneficial, if not for ourselves, at least for others.