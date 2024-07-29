Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry August 2024

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope you have enjoyed your summer and survived the 100-degree days that started in late June. It may have been that heat that resulted in our aquatic center having a record number of attendees this summer. On one occasion, we had over 1,100 people enter the facility.

Our aquatic center has over 4,000 memberships. During the month of June, we averaged 538 people per day, and that number does not count the swim team participants (over 200) that come Monday through Friday from 7 to 10 a.m.

The same is true for our Civic Center. We continue to have record attendance for the gyms, exercise areas, the track and pickleball courts. There are over 1,700 active individuals with memberships at the Civic Center. Those memberships constitute family, individual and senior memberships. We have averaged 100 admissions per day for members walking the track or utilizing exercise machines. That number does not include the hundreds of people throughout the month that come in for pickleball and fitness classes.

There are over 500 individuals who have memberships at both locations.

We are truly blessed to have these two facilities that add so much to the quality of life that we enjoy.

This year’s I Love America Day was outstanding. I would like to thank the Chamber of Commerce and our event sponsors for another successful event. This continues to be the most attended event in our city. This is another example of the “quality-of-life” amenities that our citizens enjoy.

On Aug. 19, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5847, declaring Aug. 21 as National Senior Citizens Day. This day was created as a day to support, honor and show appreciation to our seniors and to recognize their achievements.

“For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older — places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity.” — President Ronald Reagan, Aug. 19, 1988

Vestavia Hills will celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center. Musical entertainment will be provided by Razz Ma Tazz, and our guest speaker will be Sharon Pitts, Ms. Senior Alabama. There will also be vendor booths showcasing local services and products for seniors.

I hope you enjoy the rest of your summer.