Mayor's Minute: April 2020

The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has captured everyone’s attention, and national, state, and local health authorities are establishing protocols for health and safety responses to the COVID-19 virus. The city’s police, fire, and public works departments met with city school officials to revise our “Pandemic Infectious Disease Plan” in the event of an incident with the COVID-19 virus in our metropolitan area.

The Jefferson County Department of Health has published helpful information about the coronavirus. This can be accessed at jcdh.org. They also have published guidance for how businesses can address health issues for their employees. This information can be accessed here.

As of this writing there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. However, we plan to be prepared should an outbreak occur.

On April 28, we will host the 30th annual “Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.” It is always an uplifting experience as prayers are offered for praise and thanksgiving, our young people, and our nation and world. It is a time to reflect on the freedoms that we enjoy, freedoms that so many people in other countries don’t have.

At this year’s event, the keynote speaker will be Brodie Croyle, Director of the Big Oak Ranch. The Big Oak Ranch was started by Brodie’s father, John Croyle in 1974. John and his wife Teresa raised their daughter, Reagan, and son, Brodie (a former Alabama quarterback) at the ranch, which was founded as a home for boys and has spread to three branches, with the additions of a girls’ ranch and a Christian school.

In our proclamation declaring April 28, 2018 as a “Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving”, we recognize this day as a time to give thanks for the life we sometimes take for granted and show compassion for others. In his book, “Raising a Princess”, John Croyle states that living for others is more fulfilling than living for ourselves. The Big Oak ranch is the epitome of living and caring for others. I look forward to hearing his presentation.

Also, this past month, Leadership Vestavia Hills recognized three of our citizens for their outstanding service to the city. Gina and John Henley each received the “Citizen of the Year Award,” for their collective contributions to the community and the quality of life in Vestavia Hills across many years.

Dr. Audie Woolley, chief of pediatric otolaryngology at The Children’s Hospital of Alabama, received the “Distinguished Citizen Award” which is given annually to a Vestavia Hills resident who has made significant artistic, scientific, social, political, economic or academic contributions regionally, nationally, or worldwide.

Each of these individuals have demonstrated exemplary service to Vestavia Hills and I would like to recognize them for them for these awards.

For those of you with children, I hope your spring break was enjoyable.