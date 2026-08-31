Mayor's Minute: September 2026

× Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

I hope everyone had an enjoyable summer and that all parents and students are excited about the school year.

This month, I am extremely excited that we will be revitalizing our Phoenix Program. In Greek mythology, the phoenix was a long-lived bird that was continually reborn. Associated with the sun, a phoenix obtained new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor. This program, which originated in Vestavia Hills on July 1, 2019, is a substance abuse program that provides an opportunity for individuals who realize their addiction to seek counseling and recovery assistance through the Vestavia Hills police and fire departments.

Vestavia Hills cares deeply about all of its citizens and is committed to assisting those individuals who are struggling with addiction. The program provides the missing piece of the puzzle that was so desperately needed so that assistance can be provided for anyone ready to “rise out of the ashes” of addiction to a new life.

Individuals can seek assistance 24 hours per day, seven days per week by coming to any of the five Vestavia Hills fire stations or the two Vestavia Hills Police Department locations. First responders will perform an initial medical evaluation to be sure the individual does not require immediate medical assistance. Following the evaluation, a first responder will contact a participating recovery resource agency that will provide the necessary assessment and placement depending on the individual’s needs and financial ability.

Millions of Americans battle some type of drug addiction. However, statistics show the number of those who seek treatment is relatively low. The ultimate goal of the Phoenix Program is to provide assistance to those who ask for help as quickly as possible. Everyone involved with the program is cognizant of the fact that in the absence of immediate assistance, an addict will return to the substance that was providing relief previously, and that can be extremely dangerous — even deadly — for the individual. Therefore, anyone seeking help can surrender any illegal substances in their possession without fear of facing criminal charges. We are committed to helping these individuals. I applaud our police and fire personnel for making this program possible.