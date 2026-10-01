Mayor's Minute: October 2026

× Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

On Sept. 22, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Viva Vestavia” event at the Civic Center. I hope you were able to partake of the food and wine tastings from area restaurants along with the silent auction.

Proceeds from this event and other events provide a college scholarship for a Vestavia Hills High School senior each year.

Please join our Vestavia Hills police and fire departments as we celebrate Community Night Out on Oct. 1. This is an opportunity for first responders to network with local businesses, civic groups, churches, schools and community volunteers in a symbolic stance against crime and the promotion of public safety.

Also, during the month of October, we will host our 2026 “ARTStober” event in City Hall. Join local artists during business hours to see the exhibit.

I will be presenting our state-of-the-city address to the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 13. I can give you a very short and concise preview of what I will be saying. The city is doing great!

We are blessed to have professional leadership from our city manager and all of our department heads. Our financial stability, our quality-of-life amenities and an excellent school system make Vestavia Hills a desired place to live.

I constantly receive favorable comments about the services provided by our police and fire personnel. We have great leadership in both departments. Our facilities, our ongoing professional development, our updated equipment and constant training make both departments a desired career destination for others.

We are very close to completion of two state projects that have taken much too long to complete.

The first one is the pedestrian bridge connecting Wald Park with the Library in the Forest. What began as a vision by former Mayor Scotty McCallum is about to be completed. I am hopeful that I can announce that completion at this year’s state-of-the-city address. It will be nice to have walkability between the two “most visited” places in our city (Wald Park and the library).

The second one is Massey Road. I will be thrilled when I see the paving begin and I can look forward to that vital connection between Columbiana Road and U.S. 31. There is a possibility that it, too, will be completed.

I love the fall of the year. As F. Scott Fitzgerald said, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” Maybe he was talking about football. Whatever your pleasure or interest, may you have a happy fall season.