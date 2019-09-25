Mayor's Minute: October 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry. Ashley Curry

This past month we honored our senior citizens by celebrating “National Senior Citizens Day.” This annual national event was created by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. It was created to recognize the contributions that senior citizens make to their respective communities.

Vestavia Hills has many active senior groups. Some offer recreational opportunities, others offer volunteer service programs for the city, and some offer educational or informational classes for our residents. The speaker at this year’s event was Steve Flowers, a former state representative, author and well known political columnist.

Senior groups participating this year included:

Vestavia Hills Adult Transportation Program

Vestavia Hills Beautification Board

Vestavia Hills Friends of the Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Adult Services

Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden Club

Vestavia Hills Senior Citizen Association

Vestavia Hills Monday Night Dancers

Friendship Force

New Merkel House

OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

These groups offer many recreational, entertainment, educational and volunteer service opportunities for our citizens. You do not need to be a senior citizen in order to participate. If you would like to become involved with any of these groups, please contact Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department Civic Activities Coordinator Julie Harper at 205-978-0169.

Thanks to our senior groups and our numerous sponsors that made this event possible.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights was recently selected as one of 21 Alabama Bicentennial School of Excellence. The announcement was made by Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) in Montgomery. Launched by Gov. Ivey in December 2017, the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative encouraged all public and private schools to participate in the celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood. VHECH received a $5,000 Governor’s Award grant to support its continued commitment to student-led community engagement.

Congratulations to VHECH for this accomplishment.

Vestavia Hills continues to be ranked as one of the best places to live, not just in Alabama, but in the entire United States. According to AreaVibes, a website that helps people find the best places to live in the USA, Vestavia Hills is ranked No. 1 in Alabama. The ranking is based on a “Livability Score” that considers factors such as rates of crime, quality of schools, weather, employment, housing and other quality of life amenities. The report summary considered Vestavia Hills as “a very suitable city for families.”

Please join our Vestavia Hills Police and Fire departments as we celebrate “Community Night Out” on Oct. 1. This is an opportunity for first responders to network with local businesses, civic groups, churches, schools and community volunteers in a symbolic stance against crime and the promotion of public safety. This year there will be a special Bicentennial celebration that you will not want to miss!

In November, we will celebrate Veterans Day with our annual “Salute to our Veterans.” There will be two separate events. On Nov. 7, the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church will host the “Salute to Veterans” event that will feature an ensemble from the Vestavia Hills High School band, a choral group form the high school and other entertainment. On Nov. 8, the New Merkel house in Cahaba Heights will host its annual celebratory recognition of area veterans. Please join us as we recognize all of our veterans that have made the freedoms we enjoy possible.