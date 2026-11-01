Mayor's Minute: November 2026

× Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

Well, we finally got a reprieve from the oppressive heat earlier this fall.

Our upcoming Salute to Veterans will be Monday, Nov. 9, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This year’s event promises to be the largest veterans’ event we have ever had. We are partnering with several veterans’ organizations including the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative, the outreach office and the Birmingham Veterans Administration, State of Alabama Veterans Administration, and several charitable veterans’ organizations.

This will be an all-day event starting at 9 a.m. with the city’s Salute to Veterans featuring guest speaker retired Maj. Gen. David Burford. Starting at 10 a.m. and for the remainder of the day, veterans and families of veterans will have the opportunity to visit with veterans’ agencies, register for veterans’ benefits and receive information from a myriad of veterans’ resource agencies.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we should think about the less fortunate throughout the world and take a minute to remember all the things for which we are thankful. I am thankful for our nation, the freedoms we enjoy and the veterans who have served our country.

I am thankful to live in Vestavia Hills, where people care about each other and their city. I am grateful for our citizens’ investment in making our city even better.

I am thankful for Vestavia Hills’ police, fire and public safety employees who keep us safe and so often are the first to respond when tragedy strikes. I am grateful for our many city employees who are dedicated to serving Vestavia Hills and do so to the best of their abilities.

I am thankful for our many faith-based organizations that provide hope, build community and provide opportunities for outreach. I am thankful for our excellent schools and for the teachers and administrators who improve the lives of our children every day.

I am grateful for this community and for all the people in it. I wish each of you a very happy Thanksgiving.