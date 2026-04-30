Mayor's Minute: May 2026

× Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

Vestavia is fortunate to have residents who contribute their time and energy into the many boards and commissions of the city. You have heard me say many times that the city could not do all that it does without these volunteers.

I would like to recognize two such people who have contributed so much. One is Anne Boston. Anne passed away this past month and will be greatly missed. She chaired or participated on numerous boards, most notably the beautification board. Anne said that she didn’t serve for recognition but out of love for the city. She was the epitome of a servant leader. It is no wonder she was known as the “unofficial mayor of Vestavia.”

Another person who comes to mind is Ruby Denson. One of our big events in April is the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast (formerly known as the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast). At this year’s event on April 21, we celebrated the 35th anniversary.

What you may not know is Ruby Denson organized the first prayer breakfast in 1991. Ruby has also served on many boards and mayoral committees. She, too, is a servant leader who loves our city.

There are many others who serve, and we are grateful for the time and energy they give to our city.

My question today is: How do we recruit the next generation of servant leaders? Our city works very hard to create a quality of life for our residents that is second to none. Many of our citizen volunteers contribute to this amazing quality of life. As we enter this spring season, I encourage you to consider how you, too, can contribute.